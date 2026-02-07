Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Dost dost na raha': Congress jibes at India-US trade deal, says 'Namaste Trump scored over Howdy Modi

The opposition party also took a jibe at the government with the iconic line from the Mukesh song "Dost dost na raha" from the 1964 film "Sangam".
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 07:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 07:03 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us