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Doubling air-conditioner efficiency can help India avoid power shortages, save consumers up to Rs 2.5 lakh crore: Study

With urban AC ownership still estimated at only 15 per cent but expected to rise rapidly in the coming years, the study stressed that decisions taken now would shape India’s future energy trajectory.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 05:07 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 05:07 IST
India NewsClimate ChangeEnergyAir Conditioner

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