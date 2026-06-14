Dowry deaths persist despite education, empowerment and legal safeguards

<p>Bengaluru: The recent death of Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old model and MBA graduate who was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal, challenges the conventional image of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dowry">dowry</a> victim. Like several other victims in recent years, Twisha was educated, professionally accomplished and financially independent. Yet, these factors seem to have offered little protection against dowry-related abuse. </p>.<p>The case underscores a broader shift in the profile of victims. Dowry violence today cuts across class, education and income levels. It is no longer merely a manifestation of economic vulnerability. Despite legal safeguards, rising literacy levels and growing female participation in higher education and the workforce, dowry-related violence remains deeply embedded in society. </p>.<p>“This is because the practice has become a part of our social psyche,” said Sunita Thakur, counsellor and legal adviser at Delhi-based Jagori, an organisation working on women’s empowerment.</p>.<p>In 2024, India recorded 5,737 dowry deaths, nearly 16 women every day. Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest number of deaths at 2,038, while Karnataka reported 112 cases. </p>.Pandemic period saw highest dowry deaths, domestic cruelty cases in last 5 years in Delhi.<p>In recent years, dowry practices have also taken more subtle forms shaped by rising consumerism and dual-income households. </p>.<p>The demands are no longer always explicit. “We have come across cases where the groom’s family members say they do not want anything, only a working woman as the bride. In some cases, working women have had to part with their entire salary and ask for pocket money from their in-laws. Is it not dowry? The tactic is only changing,” said Sunita. </p>.<p>According to Meenakshi Bali, Karnataka state president of the Akhila Bharatha Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane, the practice is largely driven by market forces. She said that the Dowry Prohibition Act has repeatedly been violated by both brides’ and grooms’ families, as giving dowry is considered as much an offence as demanding it. </p>.<p>The demands do not stop at marriage and often extend to baby showers, festivals and other family occasions. </p>.<p>“Unfortunately, there is little change in the situation, except that more people are now willing to complain about dowry harassment,” said Kerala State Women’s Commission chairperson P Satheedevi. </p>.<p>Despite improved reporting, cases continue to reflect the persistence and severity of dowry-related violence. </p>.15+ dowry deaths daily in India: Why social media diverts the debate to ‘men’s rights’.<p>One such case is that of Deepika Nagar, 25, from Jalpura village in GautamBuddha Nagar. On the day of her death, her father received a distress call from her, saying physical assault by her husband, father-in-law and other relatives. Married into the Nagar family just 18 months earlier, she had reportedly been subjected to escalating demands.</p>.<p>On the evening of the incident, her father decided to make his way to her house to try to settle the dispute. Hours later, at around 12.30 am, the family was informed that she had fallen from the terrace. </p>.<p>The postmortem, however, told a different story. Doctors found bleeding from the nose and mouth, a haematoma on the brain, and 1.5 litres of blood pooled in the chest — nine injuries in total that are consistent with severe, repeated blunt trauma. Her family says she was killed, then thrown from the terrace above the second floor.</p>.<p>Police have registered cases against seven members of the marital family and have arrested her husband and his parents.</p>.<p>The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance and sought a time-bound report from the Uttar Pradesh police.</p>.<p>ACP Sumit Shukla, the investigating officer in the case, said that while investigation is on, arrests have been made and the police are doing their job, one must not forget that it is a “social” crime. </p>.<p>“Households where the boy’s family accepts that it is a happy marriage, and those that do not agree often end up having differences. In Deepika’s case, too, the father had spent a lot but the boy’s family was not satisfied,” Sumit said. </p>.India has adequate anti-dowry laws. We fail at enforcement and convictions.<p>Despite these post-facto measures, it is important to note that Deepika was 25. She had called for help, but no one reached her in time. </p>.<p>In 2025, police arrested surgeon Dr Mahendra Reddy on charges of murdering his dermatologist wife, Dr Kruthika Reddy. He is in judicial custody now and the trial is yet to begin.</p>.<p>“It cuts across all sections of society… a society that truly values women cannot place a price on marriage and that the fight against dowry is not merely a legal battle, it is a moral imperative,” said K Thulasi, an advocate practising at the Madras High Court. </p>.<p>The concern is reinforced by findings from field studies and post-mortem analyses. </p>.<p>An <em>Autopsy-Based Study of Socio-Etiological Aspects in Dowry Death Cases</em>, which examined 100 autopsy cases at Guntur Medical College in Andhra Pradesh a few years ago highlighted the social and circumstantial factors driving dowry-related deaths in the region. </p>.<p>Researchers noted that no age group was immune to dowry-related harassment, which in these cases ultimately proved fatal. Timing within the marriage also emerged as a critical risk factor. Nearly three in four victims died within the first three years of marital life. A majority of deaths (57%) occurred in nuclear families, where isolation and the absence of a mediating presence appeared to heighten risk.</p>.<p><strong>‘Adjust’, the death knell</strong></p>.<p>Most of the experts whom <em>DH</em> spoke to say that the change must come from the woman’s family. A senior executive, who headed the 181 Women Helpline in Tamil Nadu for two years, said the root cause of dowry deaths is the perception of women as the “honour” of the family. </p>.<p>“Women are conditioned from childhood to adjust. Even when they report harassment to their parents, the first response is often to ask them to somehow accommodate it. Women are seen as the honour of the family and that mindset often makes parents overlook the suffering of their daughters,” the senior executive said.</p>.Dowry deaths: A tragedy India still refuses to confront.<p>Such pressure is especially strong in middle- and upper-middle-class households, where women often receive little support from their parents and their distress calls go unheard. According to Sunita, intervention must come while the woman is still alive, and parents should not wait for a tragedy to unfold.</p>.<p>“To say ‘please adjust’ has become a metaphor for accepting whatever is meted out to you. And this continues to be widely accepted. The underlying mindset is that a woman or daughter should not return from her in-laws’ home,” said historian and filmmaker Uma Chakravarti. </p>.<p>While it is often difficult for women from economically weaker backgrounds to escape dowry-related harassment, women from well-off families too may remain silent, as fear of social stigma and concerns about family reputation can act as deterrents to speaking out. </p>.<p>Sunita believes that the parents of women stuck in this morass or faced tragedy must also be investigated for not acting on the complaints of their daughters. “While daughters now have a right on paternal property, the problem is that parents don’t consider them as their own. Unless this changes, nothing much can be done,” she added. </p>.<p><strong>Role of police and law</strong></p>.<p>The first anti-dowry law in the country was enacted in 1961 and has since undergone several amendments to strengthen its provisions. Over the years, national data suggests that the number of dowry deaths may have declined, but the practice itself remains deeply entrenched and has not been eradicated. </p>.<p>There are several factors behind this, beyond societal practice itself. Sandhya Raju, founder and managing director of the Kochi-based Centre for Constitutional Rights Research and Advocacy, said a key challenge is the lack of proof of dowry. In most cases, there is no signed agreement or photographic evidence to establish that such transactions have taken place. </p>.<p>Another reason is that when domestic violence begins, many women avoid filing complaints in the initial stages. Even when a complaint is lodged, experts say investigations are often handled casually, or both parties and the police opt for “mediation.” </p>.<p>“In many cases, police do not lodge an FIR because they take for granted that there will be mediation. This practice stems from incidents where when cases went to the court, and women themselves desired to settle the case through mediation to ‘save their family’,” said Sunita. </p>.<p>Referring to a legal loophole, she said Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code is used in dowry-related cases, but police sometimes invoke it for domestic cruelty and treat cases as dowry harassment even when women do not specifically mention it. Section 498A (now Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) was introduced in 1983 in response to a sharp rise in dowry-related domestic violence. </p>.<p>However, there have been criticisms that the provision has been misused in some cases to harass in-laws’ families. Following this, the Supreme Court directed in 2024 that vague allegations should be scrutinised and not mechanically registered under the section. This development has also affected genuine cases in which women were victims but were unable to produce evidence against their tormentors. </p>.<p>“It is often police officers and lawyers who, at times, interpret and apply the law based on their own perspectives. Yes, there are exceptions, but they cannot represent the entire community,” said Sunita. </p>.<p>Justice seekers often lose hope owing to the sluggish judicial system. For instance, in the case of Satya Rani Chadha, renowned activist who started the anti-dowry movement in India in the 1980s after losing her daughter, her son-in-law was convicted in 2013 — 34 years after the death.</p>.'Why do boys marry girls then insult them and their family?': Supreme Court on dowry death case.<p>For a bereaved family, the wait is akin to trauma. Cases of dowry deaths need to be fast-tracked to give hope to families who have lost their daughters. </p>.<p><strong>Hoping for a change</strong></p>.<p>Rising consumerism, coupled with the show of opulence at weddings, often clouds judgement and reduces the social significance of marriage. “Marriage has taken the form of business, encouraging a consumerist culture through lavish weddings. This has dealt a severe blow to middle-class and lower-middle-class families,” said K Neela, secretary of the Prajna Legal Advisory Committee in Karnataka.</p>.<p>Last year, the Vaishnavi Hagawane case in Maharashtra drew widespread attention as it involved an affluent family and a lavish wedding. The incident prompted introspection within Maharashtra’s influential Maratha community. Several organisations, including Sakal Maratha Samaj and the Akhil Bharatiy Maratha Mahasangh, launched campaigns against extravagant weddings and dowry practices. </p>.<p>Community leaders urged families to limit wedding guest lists, avoid expensive gifts, and shun displays of wealth such as luxury vehicles, DJs and fireworks, calling instead for marriage to be treated as a social institution rather than a status symbol. </p>.<p>“A course correction must come,” said Uma. </p>.<p>And that must come from multiple channels, not just legal institutions. While police must treat every dowry case with utmost seriousness and work towards securing convictions by filing watertight chargesheets, parents also have a responsibility to empower their daughters by making them aware of their rights and the law, and to educate their sons about the evils of dowry. More importantly, they should support their daughters rather than asking them to “adjust”. </p>.<p>The conversation should begin at home. </p>.<p>As a first step, parents of every woman should accept their daughters as economic and social assets rather than liabilities, and refuse to normalise or accommodate any form of dowry-related pressure or violence. </p>.<p><em>(With inputs from Amrita Madhukalya in New Delhi, Arjun Raghunath in Thiruvananthapuram, ETB Sivapriyan in Chennai, Mrityunjay Bose in Mumbai, SNV Sudhir in Hyderabad and Vittal Shastri in Kalaburagi)</em></p>