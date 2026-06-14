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Dowry deaths persist despite education, empowerment and legal safeguards

In 2024, India recorded 5,737 dowry deaths, nearly 16 women every day. Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest number of deaths at 2,038, while Karnataka reported 112 cases.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 20:12 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 20:12 IST
India NewsEducationSpecialsdowryInSightempowerment

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