DRDO successfully conducts flight-test of land attack cruise missile

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/drdo">Defence Research and Development Organisation</a> on Monday conducted a successful flight-test of a long-range land attack cruise missile (LRLACM) off the coast of Odisha.</p>.<p>The defence ministry said all the test objectives were fully met, as per the data captured by various tracking instruments.</p>.<p>The LRLACM is an indigenously built missile with all sub-systems developed by various DRDO laboratories and industry partners.</p>.<p>Aeronautical Development Establishment, Bengaluru is the nodal laboratory for the project.</p>.IAF, DRDO successfully carry out maiden flight-trial of new weapon system TARA.<p>The launch was witnessed by senior officials from DRDO and user representatives from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.</p>.<p>Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO team and the industry partners on the successful flight-test of LRLACM. </p>