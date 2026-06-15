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DRDO successfully conducts flight-test of land attack cruise missile

Aeronautical Development Establishment, Bengaluru is the nodal laboratory for the project.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 14:53 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 14:53 IST
India NewsDRDO

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