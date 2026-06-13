DRDO successfully tests BMD capability to engage Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles

<p>New Delhi: India has successfully completed the development trials of a ballistic missile defence system, joining a handful of nations having such a shield to intercept incoming missiles.</p><p>The Defence Research and Development Organisation (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/drdo-iaf-successfully-test-fire-rudram-ii-air-to-surface-missiles-4025136">DRDO</a>) carried out three back-to-back tests earlier this week to check the shield’s ability to neutralise enemy missiles within the atmosphere and on the edge of the atmosphere. Also the maiden flight-test of a naval anti-ship missile-medium range was carried out successfully.</p>.<p>“Three consecutive flight-tests were conducted on June 10 and 11 to demonstrate multi-layered defence against long range ballistic missiles and anti-ship capability at medium range,” the Defence Ministry said.</p><p>“These tests have put the country in the elite group of nations having BMD capability to engage up to Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles.”</p><p>The trials, sources said, marked the culmination of the first phase of developing the BMD capability as DRDO will now move to developing more advanced versions of interceptors and radars.</p><p>“Multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) capability was successfully demonstrated. The interceptors successfully engaged their respective targets. The systems are designed and developed with latest technologies to address the emerging missile threats,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a post.</p>.DRDO & IAF successfully test-fire RudraM-II air-to-surface missiles.<p>The minister said these tests put India in the "elite group" of nations having BMD capabilities to engage missiles including intercontinental ballistic missiles. The USA, Russia, China and Israel are other nations having such a capability at the moment.</p><p>The maiden flight-test of the naval anti-ship missile-medium range was also carried out successfully. The flight-tests were witnessed by senior officials of DRDO and Defence Forces.</p><p>Faced with growing missile threats, India began its BMD programme in 2000 aiming to develop two types of tackle to the enemy missiles at end-atmospheric and exo-atmospheric conditions. The radar and associated electronics were initially procured from Israel, but later were developed in India.</p><p>India’s BMD was planned as a double layered system consisting of land and sea-based interceptor missiles: the first layer named Prithvi Air Defence and the second layer named Advanced Air Defence.</p><p>The PAD is used for high-altitude interception and the AAD takes care of low-altitude interceptions. Both layers are supported by a range of tracking stations, radars, command and control posts.</p>