Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DRDO successfully tests BMD capability to engage Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles

These tests have put the country in the elite group of nations having BMD capability to engage up to Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 16:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2026, 16:45 IST
India NewsIndiaRajnath SinghICBMDRDO

Follow us on :

Follow Us