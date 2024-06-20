DRI seizes contraband worth Rs 3,500 cr in FY24; narcotic drugs, gold major contributors

New Delhi: Revenue Intelligence officers have seized contrabands worth Rs 3,500 crore in 2023-24 fiscal, with narcotic drugs and gold seizures constituting a major chunk, a top official said on Thursday.

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Principal DG Mohan Kumar Singh said infiltration of supply chains has emerged as a significant challenge in curbing smuggling.

Also, growing use of air passenger, courier and postal cargo for smuggling of drugs and other contrabands remains a concern.