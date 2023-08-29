Driest August since 1901: India feels sting of intensifying El Nino

India recorded a rainfall deficit of 25 per cent in August 2005, 24.6 per cent in 1965; 24.4 per cent in 1920; 24.1 per cent in 2009 and 24 per cent deficit in 1913, according to the IMD data.

IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the primary reason for below-normal rainfall in August was El Nino -- the warming of waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America -- besides the 'unfavourable phase of the Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) which is known to reduce convection in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea'.