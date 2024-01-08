Drone attack on Ulfa-I camp in conflict-hit Myanmar? Security agencies remain silent

"The third bomb did not explode but two of our cadres received minor injuries in the first two explosions carried out by Indian colonial forces," said the statement.

The claim comes amid sporadic gunfight between Myanmar military and the "rebel groups" allegedly fighting for the "pro-democracy forces" in the country.

Ulfa-I is believed to be using Myanmar to carry out insurgency in Assam. Ulfa-I leaders including its chief Paresh Baruah are believed to be taking shelter in areas along the Myanmar-China border.

The Indian army has not yet reacted to the outfit's claim about involvement of Indian security forces.

But when asked about the claim, Director General of Assam Police, GP Singh told DH, "As reported in the media , we hear that there’s a lot of conflict going on in those areas between Tatmadaw (Myanmar military) People’s Defence Forces and alliance of insurgent groups. It's difficult to say who’s targeting whom. That's why I always request and advise youngsters from Assam not to fall prey to recruitment campaigns of militant groups to stay away from the unsafe zone."

Born in 1979 with a demand for "sovereign Assam," Ulfa-I has now remained the only major insurgent group in the state which is yet to join the peace process.

The pro-talks group of Ulfa signed an agreement with the government on December 29. But Ulfa-I again rejected the government's call for talks without discussion on its "core demand" for sovereignty of Assam. The outfit also recently carried out three bomb blasts near army installations in eastern Assam, an area still considered to be its stronghold and is closer to Myanmar.

Myanmar has remained the hideout for the Ulfa after its camps were "flushed out" of Bhutan in 2003 and in Bangladesh in 2009-2010.