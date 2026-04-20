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Drone bribery probe: CBI arrests DGCA official, Reliance Industries executive

The CBI named the two men as Mudavath Devula, ​a deputy director general at the ⁠Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and Bharat Mathur, a senior vice president from Reliance.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 09:26 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 09:26 IST
India NewsCBIDGCAReliance Industries

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