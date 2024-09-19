Drone leased from the US by Indian Navy crashes into Bay of Bengal

An MQ-9B Sea Guardian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) which was leased by the Indian Navy from the United States suffered a technical failure and crashed into the Bay of Bengal near Chennai, the Navy said.

The remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) which is unsalvageable, is a high-altitude, long endurance drone was on a surveillance mission when it made an emergency landing in water.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Navy said, "A high-altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft (HALE RPA) leased by the Indian Navy operating from INS Rajali, Arakkonam (near Chennai) encountered a technical failure at about 1400 hours whilst on a routine surveillance mission which could not be reset in flight."

"The aircraft was navigated to a safe area oversea and carried out a controlled ditching at sea off Chennai."

In 2020, the Indian Navy had leased two MQ-9Bs which are a variant of the Predator B drones developed by a US company General Atomics.