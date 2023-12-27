Drones, toys to get Make-in-India 2.0 booster shot

Highlights - The govt's take on PLI PLI scheme has led to production/sales of Rs 7.80 lakh crore and generated 6.4 lakh direct and indirect jobs; exports boosted by Rs 3.20 lakh crore Incentives under PLI scheme now extended to 14 sectors with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore The most visible impact of the scheme is on electronics manufacturing, with govt claiming a value addition of 20% in mobile manufacturing within three years Of the $101 billion total electronics production in 2022-23, smartphones constitute $44 billion, including $11.1 billion as exports