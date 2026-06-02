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'Drug dealers must be dealt with firm hand': Supreme Court calls for severe crackdown on those ruining young lives

"They are destroying the lives of youths of this country generation after generation," Justice Nath remarked.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 12:58 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 12:58 IST
India NewsIndiaSupreme CourtDrugsdrug trafficking

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