Drug seizures dipped in 2025 despte rise in cases and arrests

<p>New Delhi: Drug law enforcement agencies across India seized 1,240.9 tonnes of drugs valued at around Rs 18,227 crore in 2025 – less than what they did the previous year – despite rise in number of cases and arrests by at least 50 per cent, with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) pointing to traffickers adopting a decentralised supply mechanism.</p><p>The NCB also said cocaine and synthetic drugs may represent just 1 per cent of the seizure, but their high potency and rapid market expansion present a critical challenge to the law enforcement agencies. </p>.Health Ministry proposes residual shelf life of 12 months for imported drugs.<p>It indicated that the drug ban by Taliban in 2022 led to a reduction of opium production in Afghanistan by 93 per cent, but pre-existing stockpiles of 13,200 tonnes will sustain supply in 2026. </p><p>According to the NCB 2025 annual report released on Friday, last year saw 1,48,063 drug trafficking cases, up from 96,930 cases, in which 1,83,675 people, including 747 foreigners, as against 1,22,224 in 2024 were arrested. The seizure, however, was less last year compared to 1,330.6 tonnes 2024 valued at Rs 27,524 crore.</p><p>Cannabis – ganja, hashish and hashish oil – topped the list of seizures at 633.59 tonnes, a rise from 540.8 tonnes in 2024 though it has not touched a high of 816.9 tonnes achieved in 2021. </p><p>Opiates – heroin, opium, morphine, codeine and poppy straw – accounted for 361.42 tonne or 29 per cent, pharmaceutical drugs accounting for 237.29 tonne (19 per cent) and Amphetamine-Type Stimulants (ATS), cocaine, controlled substances and synthetic drugs 8.57 tonne or (1per cent).</p><p>Ganja alone accounted for 628.19 tonnes of seizures, an increase from 533.9 tonnes in 2024, indicating an “expansion” in enforcement coverage. In contrast, hashish seizures declined from 6.48 tonne in 2024 to 5.11 tonne last year, indicating “either reduced detection or a possible shift in trafficking patterns within the cannabis segment”, the NCB said.</p><p>The report said the “emerging trend” in drug trafficking is the growing circulation of hydroponic ganja, particularly in metropolitan areas, with its higher potency, compact form and ease of concealment making it attractive for urban markets and cross-border sourcing networks.</p><p>This shift is reflected in the increase in number of cases from 102 to 687 between 2021 and 2025 and seizure from 303 kg to 4,862 kg, nearly a 16-fold increase in quantity recovered. Of the 687 cases, 672 were registered at airports from where 4,819 kg of hydroponic ganja was recovered.</p><p>The NCB report also highlighted a "clear divergence" between volume and number of cases involving heroin seizure -- seizure declined from 7,197 kg in 2021 to 3,567 kg in 2025 though it rose from 2,596 kg in 2024 -- while cases increased from 12,634 to 36,793.</p><p>The agency saw this trend as a shift towards “smaller, more frequent consignments, likely in response to lesser availability and intensified enforcement”. </p><p>At the same time, the NCB also felt that the increase between 2024 and 2-25 as indication of a partial recovery in supply, which "warrants close monitoring as trafficking networks may be re-establishing disrupted channels".</p><p>On ATS, the NCB said there is a sharp rise in trafficking activity -- seizure of 504 kg in 2021 to 8,406 kg in 2024 and 3,485 kg last year. It said the number of cases rose from 485 in 2021 to 2,755 last year showing a "sustained expansion" of trafficking networks and effective enforcement.</p><p><strong>The Drug Story in Numbers</strong></p><p><em>Between 2021 and 2025, law enforcement agencies have seized over 6,800 tonnes of drugs valued at around Rs 1.08 lakh crore</em></p><p><em><ins>Year / Cases / Arrests / Seizures (in Tonnes) / Value (in Rs)</ins></em></p><p>2021 / 68,144 / 93,538 / 1,609.6 / 25,241 crore</p><p>2022 / 75,727 / 1,26,516 / 1,253.6 / 19,992</p><p>2023 / 78,307 / 1,32,954 / 1,389.7 / 17,178</p><p>2024 / 96,930 / 1,22,224 / 1,330.6 / 27,524</p><p>2025 / 1,48,063/ 1,83,675 /1,240.9 / 18,227</p><p><strong>TOTAL / 4,67,171 / 6,58,907 / 6,824.4 / 1,08,162</strong></p>