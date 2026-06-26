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Drug seizures dipped in 2025 despte rise in cases and arrests

Narcotics Control Bureau attributed the dwindling number to to traffickers adopting a decentralised supply mechanism.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 11:40 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 11:40 IST
India NewsNarcoticsganjaNarcotics Control BureauDrugs case

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