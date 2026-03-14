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DU dismisses Rahul's allegation that it uses interviews to eliminate students

In a post on X late on Friday, it said: "The University of Delhi admits students primarily based on the CUET scores, and the standard admission process does not mandate interviews for most undergraduate and postgraduate programmes."
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 15:41 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 15:41 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiDelhi University

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