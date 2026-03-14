DU dismisses Rahul's allegation that it uses interviews to eliminate students
In a post on X late on Friday, it said: "The University of Delhi admits students primarily based on the CUET scores, and the standard admission process does not mandate interviews for most undergraduate and postgraduate programmes."
The University of Delhi admits students primarily based on the CUET scores, and the standard admission process does not mandate interviews for most undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.If the Leader of Opposition was referring to recruitments (such as faculty positions), the… https://t.co/1zTO4gpyxH