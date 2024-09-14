Duty hike on crude, refined oils to hugely benefit farmers: Official

The government has also slashed the duty on onion export to 20 per cent from 40 per cent. There is no export duty on 'Bangalore rose onion.' Last week, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare noted that the outlook for onion availability and prices in coming months remains positive as the kharif (summer) sown area has increased sharply to 2.9 lakh hectare till August from 1.94 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.