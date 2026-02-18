<p>Days after the Dwarka Scorpio <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/accident">crash</a> that claimed the life of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, the father of the accused minor said the family is cooperating with the police and apologised for his son’s mistake. </p><p>Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, the accused's father said, “I was not in Delhi when the incident happened and my wife informed me about it. I asked my wife to visit the spot and take victim to the hospital.” </p>.<p>He acknowledged that the SUV involved was a part of their commercial business. The challan on the vehicle is because of our drivers who drive it, and whatever information i have is from the police, he added. “This is a heartbreaking incident. He (The accused) is very disturbed. There is deep grief in the entire family, for that family as well as for ourselves. We cooperated with the police...the police asked me for documents. We provided all the documents,” he said.</p>.Crash ends 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra's Manchester dream, shatters mother's lifeline.<p>When asked about the reel making claim, he said, “ No, I was unaware (that my daughter was making a reel), and it wasn't a reel, but a short video..."<br><br>The incident took place on February 3 near Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management at about 11:50 am. Police said that before the crash the SUV had narrowly avoided the bus but could not avoid the bike that was coming in the opposite direction. After it struck the bike, killing its rider, Sahil Dhaneshra, it then hit a parked car and injured the driver Ajit Singh, added police. <br><br>An FIR has been registered at Police Station Dwarka South under Sections 281/106(1)/125(a) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita">Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita </a>(BNS). Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said that the accused is a minor and his father had been booked under Section 199A (guardians or vehicle owners liable when a juvenile (minor) commits a traffic offence) under the MV Act, 1988.<br><br>On February 10, the accused was granted interim relief by the Juvenile Justice Board to take up Class 10 board examinations. <br><br></p>