E-auction of over 600 items gifted to PM Modi begins

It said that the last five editions of the e-auction have garnered more than Rs 50 crore. To participate in the e-auction, one has to get registered in the portal https://pmmementos.gov.in. This time, over 600 mementoes and gifts presented to Prime Minister Modi have been put up for e-auction and the highlight among them is a set of sports memorabilia from the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, according to the Culture Ministry.