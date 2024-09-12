EAM Jaishankar calls on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, conveys personal greetings of PM Modi

Berlin: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin and conveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaishankar is here on the second leg of his three-nation tour. He arrived in Germany from Saudi Arabia after attending the first India-Gulf Cooperation Council Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue.

"Honoured to meet Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin today. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM Modi. Look forward to his visit to India for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations," he said in a post on X.