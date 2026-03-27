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EAM Jaishankar, Canadian FM Anand discuss West Asia crisis on G7 sidelines

On its sidelines, he met Anand, and the two followed up 'on the partnership our Prime Ministers advanced during our visit to India earlier this year,' the Canadian Foreign Minister said in an X post.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 08:38 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 08:38 IST
India NewsCanadaS JaishankarWest Asia

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