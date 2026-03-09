Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

EAM Jaishankar holds meeting with NSA Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan

Jaishankar confirmed that the government has issued formal advisories to Indian nationals residing in Iran and emphasised that the safety of citizens remains the administration's primary concern.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 09:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 09:27 IST
India NewsParliamentS JaishankarAjit DovalAnil Chauhan

Follow us on :

Follow Us