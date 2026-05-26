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EAM Jaishankar holds talks on bilateral cooperation, global and regional issues with Japanese counterpart Motegi

In his opening remarks, the External Affairs Minister also made a mention of Tuesday's Quad meeting and said it will discuss how to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 00:38 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 00:38 IST
India NewsJapanDelhiS JaishankarQuad

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