Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

EAM Jaishankar holds talks with EU counterparts in Brussels, discusses Iran conflict

It is the first high-level visit from India to Brussels headquartered EU after the two sides firmed up a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in January.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 19:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 March 2026, 19:05 IST
India NewsIranS JaishankarWest AsiaBrusselswar

Follow us on :

Follow Us