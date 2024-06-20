EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Sri Lanka's top leadership, jointly commission Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre

Colombo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Thursday held wide-ranging talks with Sri Lanka's top leadership, including President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and jointly commissioned with him the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre built with a USD 6 million grant from India, as New Delhi stepped up bilateral cooperation with its time-tested neighbour.

Jaishankar, who met Wickremesinghe at the President's House here, said he conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the way forward for the bilateral cooperation, especially in power, energy, connectivity, port infrastructure, aviation, digital, health, food security, education and tourism sectors.

"Honoured to call on Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Appreciated the progress made on various bilateral projects and initiatives," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

"Under President @RW_UNP’s guidance, discussed the way forward for the India-Sri Lanka cooperation, especially in power, energy, connectivity, port infrastructure, aviation, digital, health, food security, education and tourism sectors. Committed to working for the steady development of our traditionally close and friendly ties," said the minister who arrived early Thursday on his first visit here in his second consecutive term in office.