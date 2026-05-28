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EAM Jaishankar meets European foreign ministers in Cyprus to discuss 'shared interests'

Jaishankar arrived in Cyprus on Wednesday to participate in the meeting being held in Limassol amid the West Asia conflict and other geopolitical issues concerning Europe and the wider region.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 10:11 IST
India NewsIndiaS JaishankarEuropeCyprus

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