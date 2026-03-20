EAM Jaishankar speaks to Australian counterpart Penny Wong on West Asia conflict, Indo-Pacific

<p>New Delhi: External Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/eam-jaishankar-speaks-to-israeli-counterpart-on-west-asia-conflict-its-repercussions-3938081">S Jaishankar</a> on Friday spoke to his Australian counterpart Penny Wong and discussed the West Asia crisis as well as the situation in Indo-Pacific.</p><p>The Jaishankar-Wong phone conversation came against the backdrop of increasing global concerns over fresh attacks on West Asian gas hubs.</p>.<p>"Very pleased to speak with my Australian counterpart @SenatorWong. Shared our assessments of the ongoing West Asia conflict. Also discussed Indo-Pacific issues," the external affairs minister said on social media.</p>.West Asia conflict: US weighs ground troops, Hormuz control as Iran war enters possible new phase.<p>An Israeli attack on Iran's strategic South Pars gas fields on Wednesday resulted in an intense Iranian retaliation on key energy infrastructure in a number of Gulf nations including Qatar's LNG (liquefied natural gas) hub of Ras Laffan.</p><p>Qatar accounts for nearly 40 per cent of India's LNG requirement.</p>