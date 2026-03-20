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EAM Jaishankar speaks to Australian counterpart Penny Wong on West Asia conflict, Indo-Pacific

The Jaishankar-Wong phone conversation came against the backdrop of increasing global concerns over fresh attacks on West Asian gas hubs.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 14:09 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 14:09 IST
India NewsAustraliaIndiaS JaishankarWest Asia

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