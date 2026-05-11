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EAM Jaishankar to inaugurate exhibition at UN HQ showcasing India's contribution to mathematics

Jaishankar will visit New York on Monday and during the brief trip, will inaugurate the exhibition being organised by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 03:47 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 03:47 IST
India NewsWorld newsS JaishankarUN

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