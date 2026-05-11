<p>United Nations: External Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-jaishankar">S Jaishankar </a>will inaugurate a special exhibition at the UN headquarters on Monday that will showcase India’s historic and rich contribution to mathematics across millennia.</p>.<p>The exhibition, titled ‘From Shunya to Ananta (Zero to Infinity) - The Indian Civilisation’s Contribution to Mathematics’, will highlight India's expansive contribution and heritage of “thinking, applying and developing” mathematics across over 2,000 years.</p>.<p>Jaishankar was on an official visit to Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago from May 2-10. He will visit New York on Monday and during the brief trip, will inaugurate the exhibition being organised by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN.</p>.EAM Jaishankar, Trinidad PM explore new ideas to expand bilateral cooperation.<p>The exhibition in the headquarters of the global organisation will enable UN ambassadors, diplomats, visitors and other personnel to witness India's mathematical heritage and contribution as a “shared inheritance of humanity”, sources said.</p>.<p>The special showcase will recognise the lineage of legendary Indian scholars from Aryabhatta, Brahmagupta and Bhaskara to the Kerala School of astronomy and mathematics.</p>.<p>The exhibition aims to highlight that while mathematics is global in its reach, India's contribution to its formation has been “distinctive and foundational”, officials said. </p>