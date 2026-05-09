EAM Jaishankar, Trinidad PM explore new ideas to expand bilateral cooperation

<p>Port of Spain: External Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-jaishankar">S Jaishankar</a> held comprehensive talks with Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to explore new ideas and initiatives for expanding bilateral cooperation between India and the dual-island nation.</p>.<p>Jaishankar arrived in Port of Spain from Paramaribo on Friday on the concluding leg of his three-nation tour of Jamaica, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago, aimed at deepening India’s engagement with the Caribbean nations.</p>.<p>“Sat down this evening with PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her Cabinet colleagues for a comprehensive review of our bilateral ties,” Jaishankar said in a social media post on Friday.</p>.<p>“While delivering on the commitments made by PM Narendra Modi last year, we explored new ideas and initiatives in our bilateral cooperation,” he said.</p>.Cricket gives special dimension to India-Trinidad and Tobago ties: EAM Jaishankar.<p>Earlier in the day, Jaishankar joined Persad-Bissessar at an event for the distribution of Made-in-India laptops to schoolchildren, describing it as the fulfilment of a commitment made by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Prime Minister Modi</a> last year.</p>.<p>He concluded agreements on tourism, solarisation of the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM (Caribbean Community and Common Market) Affairs building, Quick Impact Projects and the establishment of an Ayurveda Chair. </p>