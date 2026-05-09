Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

EAM Jaishankar, Trinidad PM explore new ideas to expand bilateral cooperation

'Sat down this evening with PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her Cabinet colleagues for a comprehensive review of our bilateral ties,' Jaishankar said.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 06:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 May 2026, 06:45 IST
India NewsIndiaNarendra ModiS Jaishankar

Follow us on :

Follow Us