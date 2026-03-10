Menu
EAM S Jaishankar speaks to Iranian counterpart Araghchi amid concerns over West Asia conflict

It was the third time that Jaishankar spoke to Araghchi since the US and Israel launched the joint military strikes on Iran.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 18:14 IST
Published 10 March 2026, 18:14 IST
India NewsS JaishankarWest Asia

