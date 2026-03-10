<p>New Delhi: External Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-jaishankar">S Jaishankar</a> on Tuesday held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi amid increasing concerns over the fallout of the West Asia crisis, especially on the energy supplies.</p><p>It was the third time that Jaishankar spoke to Araghchi since the US and Israel launched the joint military strikes on Iran.</p><p>"A detailed conversation this evening with Foreign Minister @araghchi of Iran on the latest developments regarding the ongoing conflict. We agreed to remain in touch," Jaishankar said on social media.</p>.Iran sought permission for docking of three ships in Indian ports; approval granted: EAM Jaishankar.<p>The phone conversation between the two foreign ministers came amid increasing global concerns over disruptions in oil supplies in view of the crisis in West Asia.</p><p>Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran has virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).</p><p>Jaishankar conveyed to Araghchi India's deep concern over the developments in Iran and the region.</p>