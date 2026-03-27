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Earth hour on March 28 | One nation, one hour, one switch off

In Karnataka, the majestic Mysore Palace will join the initiative. In Rajasthan, the scenic Monsoon Palace will also go dark in support of the cause.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 09:06 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 09:06 IST
India NewsEarth Hour

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