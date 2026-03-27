<p>Mumbai: India is set to mark a historic milestone as the nation comes together to celebrate 20 years of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/earth-hour">Earth Hour. </a></p><p>On March 28, 2026, from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM, the country will witness one of its largest-ever participations. </p><p>From north to south, east to west, some of the country’s most iconic monuments, heritage sites, and government buildings will switch off their lights in a powerful show of solidarity for the planet, according to WWF-India. </p>.<p>The national capital, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a>, will witness participation from prominent sites such as Akshardham, India Gate, Qutub Minar, Red Fort, Humayun's Tomb, Jantar Mantar, and Safdarjung Tomb, among others.</p><p>In Mumbai, landmarks including the Gateway of India, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters will join the movement.</p>.World cities go dark as Earth Hour climate campaign circles globe.<p>In Karnataka, the majestic Mysore Palace will join the initiative.</p><p>In Ladakh, the serene Shanti Stupa will dim its lights, while Kerala will see participation from the Kerala Legislative Assembly and Kanakakunnu Palace.</p><p>Telangana will contribute key landmarks, including the Dr B. R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, State Museum, Golconda Fort, Raj Bhavan, Charminar, and the iconic Buddha Statue on the Tank Bund.</p><p>In West Bengal, Kolkata’s skyline will dim as Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge), Vidyasagar Setu, Victoria Memorial, Tata Centre, Lok Bhawan, and Victoria House participate in the switch-off.</p><p>In Rajasthan, the scenic Monsoon Palace will also go dark in support of the cause.</p><p>In Tamil Nadu, iconic landmarks in Chennai, including the Ripon Building, Victoria Public Hall, and Napier Bridge, will also join the nationwide switch-off, further strengthening India’s collective commitment to climate action.</p><p>This year’s Earth Hour holds special significance as it marks two decades of global climate action and awareness. India’s participation underscores the country’s growing commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.</p>