Earthquake hits Bhutan: Tremors felt in Sikkim, West Bengal

<p>Gangtok/Kolkata: Tremors were felt across Sikkim and parts of north Bengal after a 5.6-magnitude <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/earthquake">earthquake </a>struck Bhutan late on Sunday, officials said.</p>.<p>Tremors lasted for a few seconds, and there was no immediate report of any loss of life or property damage in these states, they said.</p>.<p>According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake took place at 11.06 pm near Punakha in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/travel/bhutan-land-of-peak-happiness-3938597">Bhutan</a>.</p>.<p>Residents in Gangtok and other parts of Sikkim said they felt tremors for a few seconds, prompting many to rush out of their homes as a precaution.</p>.Dharamshala region jolted by multiple earthquakes; no damage reported.<p>A Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority official said the situation is being monitored.</p>.<p>People in some places of Siliguri city and in Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts in West Bengal said they felt the tremors and came out of their residences.</p>.<p>There was no report of injury to any person or damage to property in these places of north Bengal adjoining Bhutan, the officials said.</p>