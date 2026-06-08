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Earthquake hits Bhutan: Tremors felt in Sikkim, West Bengal

A Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority official said the situation is being monitored.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 00:24 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 00:24 IST
West BengalEarthquakeSikkimBhutan

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