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East, central and northwest India to witness more heatwave days than usual: IMD

IMD also stated that in April, monthly maximum temperatures are likely to be normal to below normal over many parts of the country.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 13:05 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 13:05 IST
India NewsIMDheatwaveNorthwesteast

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