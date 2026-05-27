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Ebola outbreak: Doctor cautions against misinformation & panic, calls for heightened vigilance

The present outbreak involves Bundibugyo ebolavirus (BDBV), a less common strain that presents unique public health challenges.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 12:49 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 12:49 IST
India NewshealthIndiaUgandaEbolaCongo

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