Ebola outbreak: Doctor cautions against misinformation & panic, calls for heightened vigilance

<p>Mumbai: Following reports of a suspected <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ebola">Ebola </a>case in India amid the ongoing outbreak in the Democratic <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/more-than-900-suspected-ebola-cases-identified-in-congo-who-chief-says-4014936">Republic of the Congo</a> (DRC) and Uganda, the People’s Health Organisation-India (PHO) has called for heightened vigilance, evidence-based preparedness, and transparent public communication, while strongly cautioning against misinformation and unnecessary panic. </p><p>The Mumbai-headquartered PHO emphasised that the suspected case is being closely monitored in accordance with established public health protocols and that there is currently no cause for alarm. Stressing the importance of early detection, surveillance, and coordinated response measures, PHO urged the public alike to rely only on verified information from official health agencies and to avoid spreading unconfirmed reports that could trigger fear and confusion.</p><p>“Ebola is a serious viral haemorrhagic disease, but panic has never controlled an epidemic. Science, surveillance, preparedness, infection control, and public trust remain our strongest defenses,” said Dr. Ishwar Gilada, Secretary General, PHO.</p><p>Ebola is a single-stranded negative-sense RNA virus (ssRNA). Of the six recognised Ebola virus species, four are known to infect humans—Zaire, Sudan, Bundibugyo, and Taï Forest—though major outbreaks have primarily involved Zaire, Sudan, and Bundibugyo species. Fruit bats are believed to be the natural reservoir hosts. The present outbreak involves Bundibugyo ebolavirus (BDBV), a less common strain that presents unique public health challenges because, unlike the Zaire strain, there is currently no licensed vaccine or approved targeted antiviral therapy specifically for this strain.</p><p>Dr Gilada clarified that Ebola does not spread through casual airborne exposure like influenza or COVID-19.</p><p>“Individuals become infectious only after symptoms begin, not during the incubation period. The incubation period ranges from 2 to 21 days."</p><p>"Common symptoms include: sudden fever, Severe weakness and fatigue, headache, muscle and body pain, sore throat, abdominal pain with vomiting and diarrhoea,” he said. </p><p>“Severe illness may involve bleeding manifestations, shock, and multi-organ dysfunction. Historical case fatality rates have ranged from 25% to 90%, depending on virus strain, outbreak context, and access to timely care,” added Dr Gilada. </p>.No Ebola in Karnataka: Ugandan woman tests negative, confirms health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.<p><strong>India never faced Ebola</strong></p><p>Dr Gilada said India has never experienced indigenous Ebola case. The only previous Ebola-related incident involved a recovered traveller arriving from Liberia in 2014, with no onward transmission reported. </p><p>In light of the recently reported suspected case in India, PHO emphasised, there is currently no evidence of community transmission and that the situation is being managed under established public health protocols. </p><p>PHO noted that India’s outbreak preparedness and response capacities have strengthened significantly following COVID-19, Nipah, H1N1, and other public health emergencies. However, the organisation stressed that preparedness must remain proactive, coordinated, and grounded in scientific vigilance.</p>.<p><strong>As per the latest international situation reports:</strong></p><p>• More than 85 confirmed Ebola cases and 10 confirmed deaths across the DRC and Uganda</p><p>• Over 740 suspected cases under scrutiny and 175 suspected deaths reported in DRC</p><p>• Confirmed spread across several provinces in eastern DRC- Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu</p><p>• Cross-border transmission into Uganda, with 5 confirmed cases and one death</p><p><strong>WHO risk assessment:</strong></p><p>• Very high national risk in DRC</p><p>• High regional risk in neighbouring African countries</p><p>• Currently low global risk, including India</p><p><strong>Historical Perspective</strong></p><p>• 1976: First recognised outbreaks in Sudan and DRC</p><p>• 2014–2016 West Africa epidemic: Over 28,000 cases and 11,000 deaths</p><p>• 2018–2020 DRC outbreak: More than 3,400 cases</p>