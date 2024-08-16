EC acknowledges threat posed by drugs during elections

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Friday acknowledged the threat posed by drugs during elections and said the issue necessitates broader focus and action.

Responding to a question while announcing the schedule for Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, Kumar highlighted the severity of the drugs problem across various states, including Mizoram, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Kumar acknowledged that while the Election Commission's primary role is to oversee the electoral process, the rising threat posed by drugs necessitates broader focus and action.