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'EC can choose counting personnel, no further order needed': Supreme Court on TMC plea against EC order on vote counting

The bench, which held a special sitting, said that the EC can choose counting personnel from only one pool, that is from the central government, and its circular cannot be said to be incorrect.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 07:31 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 07:31 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtTMCElection Commission

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