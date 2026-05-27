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EC can conduct limited citizenship probe for electoral rolls, but not final adjudication: Supreme Court

Referring to Section 16 of the Representation of the People Act, the top court highlighted that citizenship is a condition precedent for enrolment as a voter.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 16:09 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 16:09 IST
IndiaSupreme CourtElection Commissionspecial intensive revision

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