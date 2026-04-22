<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> (EC) on Wednesday said it has issued notice to Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> for his remarks that Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> is a "terrorist", a statement which he clarified later, and asked him to reply within 24 hours.</p><p>The action came a day after the BJP filed a complaint with the poll body following the Congress president's remarks during a press conference in Chennai. On Wednesday, a BJP delegation consisting of senior Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju met the EC.</p><p>Sources said the EC has taken "serious note" of the remarks and issued a "stern" notice to Kharge even as the poll body has not shared further details with the media. It has given 24 hours time to the Congress president to reply.</p><p>Meanwhile, the poll body also has not provided any details about the action it has taken against complaints filed against the Prime Minister for his 'address to the nation', which Opposition parties and a group of around 700 leaders, academicians and activists described as violation of Model Code of Conduct and approached the EC.</p>.BJP delegation meets EC, seeks stringent action against Mallikarjun Kharge for ‘terrorist’ remark targeting PM Modi.<p>During a press conference, Kharge created a stir by calling Modi a “terrorist” but clarified that he merely meant the latter was “terrorising people and political parties”.</p><p>“He (Modi) is a terrorist. His party won't believe in equality and justice. These people are joining with them; it means they are weakening democracy, they are weakening the philosophy of Annadurai, Kamaraj, Periyar, Kalaignar, and Baba Saheb Ambedkar," he said.</p><p>He immediately clarified that all he said was that the Prime Minister was terrorising people and political parties and that he "never said" he is a terrorist. </p><p>"What I want to clarify is that Modi always threatens…He wants to take delimitation also into his hands. I said, in that context, he is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist," he had said.</p><p>The BJP attacked Kharge for his remarks and approached the EC saying the comment was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the Congress should apologise immediately.</p><p>It also asked the poll body to initiate suitable penal and regulatory proceedings, including Sections 175, 171 and 174 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 that penalises false statements during elections, as well as Sections 356(1) that penalises defamation.</p>