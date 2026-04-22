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EC issues notice to Mallikarjun Kharge for 'terrorist' remarks against PM Modi

The BJP attacked Kharge for his remarks and approached the EC saying the comment was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the Congress should apologise immediately.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 13:44 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 13:44 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiMallikarjun KhargeEC

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