JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

EC issues show-cause notices to Dilip Ghosh, Supriya Shrinate for remarks targeting women

The two have been asked to respond to the show-cause notices by March 29 evening.
Last Updated 27 March 2024, 10:51 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for their offensive remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kangana Ranaut respectively.

Ranaut has been fielded by the BJP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat for the parliamentary elections.

Their remarks were 'undignified and in bad taste', the Election Commission (EC) said.

The poll panel said that prima facie, the two remarks were violative of the Model Code of Conduct and its advisory to political parties to maintain dignity during electioneering.

The two have been asked to respond to the show-cause notices by March 29 evening.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 March 2024, 10:51 IST)
India NewsSupriya ShrinateDilip GhoshElection comission

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT