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EC likely to publish SIR supplementary voter list on March 23

The list will be released in the same manner as the final electoral roll, with copies sent to district election officers and subsequently displayed at polling booths across the state, official said.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 03:45 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 03:45 IST
India NewsElection CommissionEC

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