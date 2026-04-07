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Election Commission likely to roll out SIR in remaining 22 states, Union territories post April Assembly polls

SIR has already covered 10 states and three Union territories.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 10:50 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 10:50 IST
India NewsElectionsElection Commissionspecial intensive revision

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