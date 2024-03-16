EC mulling to issue voter IDs to Class 12 students soon after passing exam: CEC Rajiv Kumar

New Delhi: The Election Commission is considering suggestions to provide voter ID cards to students when they pass class 12.

“We are preparing for a system under which Class 12 students will get their Voter IDs once they turn 18. Class 12 students must get voter IDs immediately as they become eligible and we are doing this by way of advanced applications,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday.

He added that over 13.74 lakh advance applications for voter IDs were taken from students above the age of 17 who had not attained 18 years on January 1, 2024. Providing statistics, the CEC said that the Commission had this term added 1.82 crore first-time voters aged 18 to 19 years who are eligible to vote in the 18th Lok Sabha polls, with 85 lakh 85 lakh of them being girls.