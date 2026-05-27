Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

EC not acting outside its statutory powers: Supreme Court upholds power of Election Commission to conduct SIR

The court was delivering its judgement on a batch of petitions challenging the SIR exercise in Bihar.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 05:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 May 2026, 05:46 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtElection Commission

Follow us on :

Follow Us