<p>The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the Election Commission (EC) did not act outside the statutory powers by exercising Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. </p><p>The court was delivering its judgement on a batch of petitions challenging the SIR exercise in Bihar.</p><p>"It can't be said ultra vires because the exercise is different from what is ordinary conducted," the apex court noted, adding that the process does not violate the Representation of the People (RP) Act. </p><p>"SIR fulfils proportionality and are not manifestly excessive. It was founded by constitutional purpose of restoration of accuracy of electoral rolls. The measures adopted by the ECI can't be held to be disproportionate," the order read. </p>.‘Environmental governance must not remain a reactive exercise,’ Supreme Court on illegal sand mining.<p>The pleas had claimed that the Election Commission does not have the powers under Article 326 of the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Rules made under it to carry out SIR on such a larger form.</p><p>A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant had on January 29 reserved its verdict on the pleas, including the one filed by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).</p>