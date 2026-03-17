<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/election-commission-india">Election Commission</a> on Tuesday continued to transfer or appoint police officers in West Bengal, finding new Additional Directors General for two ranges, Commissioners for four cities and 12 new Superintendents of Police and a Deputy Commissioner of Police for Kolkata.</p><p><br>It also ordered appointment of five new officers, including Deputy Inspector General rank officers, for new assignments in Kerala.</p><p><br>The latest tranche of appointments comes a day after the EC appointed a new Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police, Director General (Prisons), Additional DGP (Law and Order) and Kolkata Police Commissioner in West Bengal.</p><p><br>On Monday, the EC also appointed five each new Senior Superintendents of Police and District Electoral Officers in Assam and four new Superintendents of Police in Tamil Nadu.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | EC replaces DGP, Kolkata Police Commissioner and others in major reshuffle ahead of polls . <p>The new appointments in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> include Rajesh Kumar as ADGP and Inspector General in charge of South Bengal region and K Jayaraman as ADGP and IGP of North Bengal region. New Commissioners have been appointed for Asansol-Durgapur, Howrah, Barrackpore and Chandannagar.</p><p><br>Y Shrikant Hagannathrao has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Kolkata Central while new SPs have been appointed in Barasat, Coochbehar, Birbhum, Islampur PD, Hooghly Rural, Diamond Harbour, Mursidhabad, Basirhat, Malda, Purba Medinipur, Jangipur and Pashim Medinipur.</p><p><br>In Kerala, Inbasekhar has been appointed as District Collector-cum District Electoral Officer of Alappuzha while Vandana S Has been posted as Revenue Divisional Officer (Thaliparamba)-cum-Returning Officer of Irikkur.</p><p><br>Sachin Krishna has been posted as District Registrar General (Kannur)-cum-Returning Officer of Dharmadam, which is represented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.</p>