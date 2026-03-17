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EC orders transfer of officials in poll-bound West Bengal, Kerala

It also ordered appointment of five new officers, including Deputy Inspector General rank officers, for new assignments in Kerala.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 11:04 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 11:04 IST
India NewsKerala NewsElection Commission of IndiaTamil Nadu News\West Bengal

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