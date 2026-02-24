<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> (EC) on Tuesday suggested working out mutually acceptable mechanisms and legally viable frameworks to find synergy with State Election Commissions (SECs) for poll processes, including sharing of EVMs and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/electoral-rolls">electoral rolls</a>.</p><p>The EC also requested SECs to work together to synergise laws relating to the elections to panchayats and municipal bodies with those relating to the polls to the Parliament and Assemblies, according to the National Declaration publicised after a National Round Table Conference of EC and SECs.</p><p>While the EC is mandated to hold elections to the post of the president of India, the vice president, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, state legislative assemblies and state legislative councils, SECs hold panchayat and municipal polls.</p><p>Addressing the conference which was held after a gap of 27 years, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that in national interest and constitutional synergies, the EC and state election commissions (SECs) should work together keeping the voter in mind.</p>.EC to hold national conference of State Election Commissioners on February 24 .<p>He emphasised the need for harmonised approaches in electoral roll management, adoption of technology, and sharing of best practices to further enhance the integrity and efficiency of electoral processes in the country.</p><p>The declaration said preparation of “pure electoral rolls are the bedrock” of democracy and transparent conduct of elections in an efficient manner.</p><p>“In national and Constitutional interest, the ECI suggested to work out mutually acceptable mechanisms and legally viable frameworks to synergise with all SECs across the country for all possible election processes including the sharing of ECINET, EVMs, Electoral Rolls and the world-class Infrastructure at IIIDEM,” it said.</p><p>The EC also requested the SECs to come forward and participate in its international engagements and proposed to hold such a National Round Table Conference once every year.</p><p>All suggestions given by SECs will be studied in detail by a joint team of legal and technical officers. A state/UT-wise way forward will be submitted to the EC in the next three months for a best possible decision in national Interest.</p>