Election Commission to set up 12 lakh polling booths

With over 96 crore voters, 1.5 crore election officials and 12 lakh polling stations across the country in the forthcoming General Elections 2024, the president said that Indian elections were a testament to the meticulous planning and execution by the EC. She said that India’s parliamentary polls were the largest logistics exercise in the world. “Use of technology in voting sets an example for the world, showcasing our nation’s commitment to progress and efficiency in the electoral process,” she added.