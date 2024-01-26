Election Commission to set up 12 lakh polling booths

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) will set up around 12 lakh polling stations across the country for over 96 crore voters to exercise their democratic rights during the parliamentary polls this year.
While the number of registered voters was about 91 crores when the nation had the last parliamentary polls in 2019, it went up by almost five crores in the last five years to cross 96 crores. The poll panel had set up over 10 lakh polling stations across the country in 2019. It would however now require over 12 lakh polling stations.
The EC is set to deploy over 1.5 crore personnel across the country to conduct the parliamentary polls expected to take place in April and May this year.
“The vastness and diversity of our democracy is a matter of pride for us,” President Droupadi Murmu said on the occasion of the 14th National Voter Day, which the EC celebrated in New Delhi on Thursday. She lauded the EC for playing an important role in the glorious journey of democracy in India. She noted that EC had so far conducted 17 parliamentary elections and more than 400 assembly elections.
The EC on Thursday also launched a voter awareness campaign with the tagline, “Chunav ka Parv, Desh ka Garv” (Festival of Elections, Pride of the Nation), ahead of the parliamentary polls.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on the eve of National Voters Day urged the political parties to engage in discussions that inspire rather than divide.
“It is not easy to make arrangements for the voters living in all parts of the country. Despite all kinds of challenges, the Election Commission team carries out this difficult task. This is a huge achievement of our democracy,” said the President.
With over 96 crore voters, 1.5 crore election officials and 12 lakh polling stations across the country in the forthcoming General Elections 2024, the president said that Indian elections were a testament to the meticulous planning and execution by the EC. She said that India’s parliamentary polls were the largest logistics exercise in the world. “Use of technology in voting sets an example for the world, showcasing our nation’s commitment to progress and efficiency in the electoral process,” she added.
The EC is preparing to announce the schedule of the polling to elect the 543 members of the Lok Sabha within a few weeks. The poll panel announced the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections on March 5 in 2014 and on March 10 in 2019.
The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into effect immediately after the declaration of the schedule of the parliamentary polls by the EC.
The registered voters include 81 lakh persons with disabilities. There are nearly 1.8 crore octogenarian voters, including 2.5 lakh centenarians.