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ECI revises Mittal's posting as DVAC chief after DMK calls him ‘biased’

T R B Baalu alleged that Mittal's social media activity indicated his proximity to the BJP and RSS.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 16:20 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 16:20 IST
India NewsECIElection Commission of IndiaADGPDVAC

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