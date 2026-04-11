<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission of India</a> (ECI) on Saturday modified its order of posting DGP-rank officer, Sandeep Mittal, as the Director of the anti-corruption agency, hours after the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> alleged that the appointee was “biased” and his social media activity indicated proximity to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">RSS</a>. </p>.<p>While the ECI said Mittal would be the DGP of Armed Forces, it did not clarify on who will head the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC). Davidson Devasirvatham was on Wednesday removed as DGP (Armed Forces) and as in-charge of the DVAC. He was given additional charge of DVAC in March, weeks before the Model Code of Conduct came into force.</p>.<p>However, the move raised questions from the DMK and its alliance partners who sought to know why the head of the DVAC, which has no co-relation with election work, was transferred.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Chief Secretary and anti-corruption wing chief transferred, CM Stalin calls it ‘partisan move’.<p>The move also came close on the heels of the Madras High Court asking the DVAC to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru in relation with a cash-for-jobs scam flagged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). </p>.<p>On Saturday morning, DMK MP and former Union Minister T R B Baalu wrote to the ECI seeking modification of the transfer of Mittal to the DVAC. Baalu said the post should be held by an officer of "impeccable integrity and impartiality" failing which the party would pursue appropriate legal action.</p>.<p>Baalu alleged that Mittal's social media activity indicated his proximity to the BJP and RSS. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, the ECI shifted Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar and appointed seasoned bureaucrat K Manivasan in his place. The ECI had in the last two weeks transferred Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, DGP (in charge) G Venkatraman, and Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun, besides other officers.</p>