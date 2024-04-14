Eco justice, environmental costs and the NGT

The principal bench of the NGT is located in New Delhi, with zonal benches in Pune, Bhopal, Chennai and Kolkata. Each bench has a specified geographical jurisdiction covering several states. There is a provision for circuit benches at Shimla, Shillong, Jodhpur and Kochi. Further, the zonal benches can decide to have sittings in other places within their zones. Each bench of the NGT will have at least one judicial member and one expert member. Judicial members are retired judges of high courts and expert members are those with professional qualifications in the field of environment and forest conservation.