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Economic fundamentals strong, rupee doing 'absolutely fine': FM Sitharaman

Sitharaman said, "India's economy is strong, our fiscal situation is strong, and the entire world is praising our fiscal deficit management. Our forex reserves are solid."
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 11:06 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 11:06 IST
Nirmala SitharamanUS dollarrupee depreciation

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