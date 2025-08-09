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Economic growth, prosperity remain primary impulse for changes in India: India's Ambassador to US

Vinay Mohan Kwatra said India has experienced consumption products, technology, services and knowledge being restricted for the country’s growth.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 18:51 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 18:51 IST
India NewsUnited StatesWashington

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