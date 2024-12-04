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Economist Ashok Lahiri, scientist Gobardhan Das from West Bengal to join Niti Aayog as vice-chairman, member

The announcement of appointment of Lahiri and Das to the key posts comes in the midst of the elections in West Bengal
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 19:07 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 19:07 IST
India NewsNITI Aayog

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