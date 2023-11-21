ED alleges FEMA violations by Byju's to tune of Rs 9,362.35 crore

This led to ED searches at the premises of M/s Think and Learn Private Limited and the residence of Byju Raveendran on April 27 and 28 and seized documents pertaining to all investments received by the company as well as documents pertaining to the overseas investments made by the company.

The investigators also had recorded the statement of Byju Raveendran and the Chief Financial Officer of the company.

"On conclusion of the investigation, it was found that M/s Think & Learn Private Limited and Byju Raveendran have contravened the provisions of FEMA by failing to submit documents of imports against advance remittances made outside India, by failing to realise proceeds of exports made outside India, by delayed filing of documents against the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) received into the company, by failing to file documents against the remittances made by the company outside India and by failing to allot shares against FDI received into the company," it said.